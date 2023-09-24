Ambassador Marks Lauds Scholarship Programme For Jamaican Students At Howard University 

WASHINGTON DC, Sept. 23 (JIS):

Ambassador to the United States (US), Audrey Marks, has lauded the Jamaica Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN) for providing in excess of US$250,000 in scholarship to needy Jamaican students at Howard University over a five-year period.

She congratulated this year’s awardees, totaling 20 students, who have received a total of US$80,000.

“Having been involved in the conception of this fantastic initiative five years ago, I am truly proud of the remarkable strides made in such a short time,” she said.

Ambassador Marks was addressing JHUAN’s annual scholarship awards ceremony held recently at her residence in Maryland.

She hailed the scholarship fund, created to serve the Jamaican community, as a “useful initiative which, I hope, can be replicated at other institutions of learning across the US with large Jamaican populations.”

She encouraged the students to take full advantage of the mentoring and networking opportunities provided by JHUAN, thereby expanding their horizons and gaining the requisite tools to launch their careers.

“Historically, Howard has been the university of choice for hundreds of Jamaican citizens, many of whom have remained here in the DMV [District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia] area or have returned to Jamaica and have done exceptionally well professionally,” she noted.

In his remarks, Chairman of JHUAN, Don Christian, said the organisation was pleased to award the scholarships to deserving students attending Howard who are pursuing various degrees.

He pointed out that the scholarship programme is part of a larger effort to inspire, empower and motivate Jamaican students, and to bolster their trajectory at Howard, granting them broader access and opportunities.

“As JHUAN continues to grow its financial support and broaden its impact, I am honored as a Howard alumnus to support our Jamaican students, who have navigated significant challenges to be able to pursue their studies at Howard,” he said.

The scholarship programme was launched in 2018 through collaboration between Ambassador Marks and then Howard University President, Dr. Wayne Frederick.

Since then, a total of 64 scholarships have been awarded.

In 2023, scholarship applications increased by 50 per cent, demonstrating the critical need for increased financial support.

As such, Mr. Christian announced the launch of the Bancroft ‘Banky’ Gordon Scholarship in honour of the late Howard alumnus and legal luminary, who was an outstanding Jamaican athlete.

Ambassador Marks kicked off the fund with a donation of US$5,000 from the Jamaica Promise Foundation.

This year’s JHUAN Scholarship recipients are Aaliyah Anderson, Kathy Bedasse, Damario Berry, Nazarah Bridgewater, Gabrielle Clarke, Sarah Cole, Alrick Davis, Yashieka Fearon, Aliyah Hamilton, Paul Jones, Lori-Ann Knight, Huonna McCarthy, Danielle McIntosh, Ashley Medley, Shamona Morris, Jade Mullings, Tabitha Norton, Naila Scott, Lori-Lee Stennett and Amanda Wright.