Alternative Location for Appointments for the Spanish Town Road ITA Depot

In light of the temporary closure of the Spanish Town Road Depot of the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) following the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case at the location, the Authority is advising persons with scheduled appointments between October 12 -15, 2020 at that location to, instead, visit the Harbour View Depot located on St. Thomas Boulevard for these appointments.

The Spanish Town Road Depot will remain closed until further notice, to ensure the safety of the staff and the public.

Persons requiring general services of the ITA who would usually visit the Spanish Town Road Depot, are further encouraged to visit the Harbour View Depot or any other depot as is convenient during this period.

For further information, persons may contact the ITA at 876-754-1900-1.

The ITA once again apologizes for any inconvenience caused and continues to encourage persons to exercise caution and follow the protocols established for the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.