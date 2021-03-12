All St. Elizabeth Healthcare Workers To Be Vaccinated By March 17

All St. Elizabeth Healthcare Workers To Be Vaccinated By March 17

Medical Officer of Health, St. Elizabeth Health Services, Dr. Tonia Dawkins-Beharie, says the parish is on track to vaccinate all public- and private-sector healthcare workers by Wednesday (March 17).

She said that most healthcare professionals will be vaccinated by the end of Friday.

Dr. Dawkins-Beharie was speaking to JIS News following the monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River on March 11.

She noted that some 30 appointments were made on Wednesday (March 10), at the start of the Government’s islandwide vaccination programme, however, the health department managed to vaccinate more than 78 healthcare professionals on the day.

“It was very successful. We exceeded our target and the persons vaccinated included a wide range of healthcare workers such as doctors, nurses, inspectors, administrative staff, patient care assistants and community health aides,” she informed.

She indicated that once all healthcare workers are vaccinated, the team will move on to the other priority groups, namely the police, firefighters, government workers and so forth.

Dr. Dawkins-Beharie noted that vaccination centres have been set up at health centres in Black River, Santa Cruz, Junction, Southfield, Balaclava and Maggoty.

“We want to make it (the vaccine) accessible for persons all over the parish,” she said, noting that residents, particularly the elderly, have expressed interest in receiving the vaccine.

Dr. Dawkins-Beharie informed that St. Elizabeth has had 1,019 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths year to date. She noted that at the Black River Hospital, 15 persons are in isolation and bed capacity is at 23 per cent.