All Jamaicans Must Wear A Mask In Public – PM

All Jamaicans have now been mandated to wear a mask, once they are in the public space.

The Government had previously ordered persons with flu-like symptoms and respiratory illnesses, individuals over the age of 65, persons caring for someone at home with a flu-like or respiratory illness, and others with co-morbid conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension, to wear a mask in public.

But Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Monday (April 20), emphasised that everyone is now required to wear a mask, while announcing new and adjusted measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The wearing of a mask is now mandatory in all public spaces and that would include all public passenger vehicles, and I would encourage all Jamaicans to comply, as we are close to being in that phase of community spread,” he said, during a virtual press conference at Jamaica House, in Kingston.

The Prime Minister explained that the protective gear does not have to be a traditional mask and that persons can make their own mask from clothing accessories.

“It could be a scarf, but the masks that we are used to, which go over your ears, we recommend those as the best types because they are functional, they have the material that filters the virus that we’re trying to avoid. If you can get those, that’s great, but what we really want is the covering of the nose and the mouth,” he said.