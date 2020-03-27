All Heart/NTA Institutions Closed

The Human Employment and Resource Training Trust/National Service Training Agency (HEART/NSTA) Trust, is advising that due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), their institutions islandwide are closed to the public until further notice. However, Director of

Marketing and Communications, Julia Smiley Green, told JIS News that the teaching and learning process continues via distance/online methods.

She pointed out that assessments that have online components will be delivered online, with practical segments to be facilitated as soon as the institutions return to full operation.

Learners are asked to contact their specific institutions for further information. “In an effort to ensure the safety of staff and customers, we encourage our customers to use non face-to-face methods for conducting business with the organisation (calls and social media queries) as best as possible,” Mrs. Smiley Green said.

Persons may contact the following offices:

Head Office at 6B Oxford Road, Kingston 5 – 876-906-3487, 876-906-3613, 876-906-4831, 876-906-4530; South-East Regional Office, 7 Ripon Road, Kingston 5 – 876- 968-4432, 876-968-4441, 876-968-7488-9, 876-968-4443, 876-926-9456; North-East Regional Office, 45 Main Street, St Ann’s Bay, St Ann – 876-972-0226, 876- 972-1232, 876-972-1382, 876- 972-1382; South-West Regional Office, Shop 1 & 2, Lot 18, Caledonia Mall, Mandeville, Manchester – 876-962-0543, 876-962-3393, 876-962-0158, 876-962-8665, 876-962-1060, 876-625-1105, 876-962-3888; North-West Regional Office, 11 Dome Street, St James, 876-952-4967, 876-952-0172, 876-979-2974, 876-952-0687, 876-979-0484 and 876-952- 0321.