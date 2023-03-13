Albion Primary School in Manchester Gets New Classroom Block

A new classroom block built to house the Special Education Unit at Albion Primary School in Knockpatrick, Manchester was, on Friday (March 10), officially handed over to the Ministry of Education by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

The structure was constructed over 17 months at a cost of $87.17 million under the Caribbean Development Bank-financed Basic Needs Trust Fund 9th Cycle.

The block comprises three classrooms; male and female bathroom stalls, with wheelchair accessible features; a staff room with bathrooms; a sick bay with bathroom; storage area; principal’s office; guidance counsellor’s office; dining area and kitchen; general bathroom, and a multi-purpose court.

It has additionally been fully equipped with 10 metal desks and chairs, five teachers desks and chairs, one 75-inch digital display system, two projectors, two Mimeo Teach interactive systems, three fire extinguishers, a first aid kit, play mats, a bed, three laptops with accessories, one refrigerator and a stove, and is enclosed with chain link fencing.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, said over the past three decades, there has been a shift from a segregated to an inclusive school system for all children.

She noted that efforts have been made to address challenges faced by children with special needs, in relation to physical infrastructure and teaching-learning methodologies.

“The recurring underperformance of students has been a source of concern for administrators and teachers, especially at the primary level,” Mrs. Williams said.

The Minister indicated that approximately 30 percent of Albion Primary School’s population requires special education services, pointing out that some students travel from as far away as Porus to the institution.

As such, she said the school needs more space as the students are not getting the requisite amount of contact time to remain on track.

Mrs. Williams added that special needs children require more intensive interventions than the offerings provided by many schools.

In thanking JSIF for their significant contribution over the years, Mrs. Williams appealed to other stakeholders to come on board and help the Ministry in its efforts to fully meet the needs of this important segment of the population.

She also congratulated the team for completing the work on time and within budget.

JSIF Chairman, Dr. Wayne Henry, announced that under the Basic Needs Trust Fund 10th Cycle, the agency would be undertaking the complete relocation and reconstruction of Albion Primary School from its present location.

This, he indicated, will make the institution the leading inclusive school in the region.

“We [are handing] over a special education block to serve children who require tailored intervention. This is a very important venture, and we are making the job of the teachers easier with the provision of this facility, and the tools to provide customised instruction for students with unique needs,” Dr. Henry said.

JSIF Managing Director, Omar Sweeney, said the project started in 2020 just after the onset of COVID-19, noting that, at that time, there were more than 300 students in Region V who needed the facility.

“At Albion Primary, 30 percent of the children had special needs that needed to be addressed. The Basic Needs Trust Fund has a special focus in the programme on special needs education. Each school that we have expanded or [provided] additional classrooms, if there is not an entire block, there is a room that can support special needs,” he said.

Minister Williams said it was acknowledged that while provisions are made for differentiated instruction at the secondary level, “there are some students whose challenges would preclude them from accessing education in mainstream settings.”

“We think it’s practical that students with special learning needs be identified through appropriate assessment and placed in a setting where special support and intervention are provided,” she added.

A four-day workshop was conducted with the relevant staff to ensure that the facility’s maintenance and management can be done efficiently.