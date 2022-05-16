Agriculture Ministry to Partner with World University Service of Canada

Story Highlights
The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will be partnering with the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) to increase female participation in the livestock industry.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. said this will take place under the WUSC’s Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean (SAC) Project.
The project aims to promote climate-resilient agriculture for equitable economic growth and increased economic prosperity of its target group, women, and youth (both female and male) in more sustainable agricultural markets in the Caribbean.
“That project will help us to improve the involvement and growth of our women in the small ruminant industry, specifically targeting goat meat and dairy production,” Mr. Charles Jr. explained.
The Minister was addressing the recent Agriculturalist’s Distinguished Women in Agriculture Awards Ceremony held at the Medallion Hall Hotel, Kingston.
He said this is another area in which the Government is driving the support for women in farming.
“It is important for us as a Government to be strategic in ensuring that our approach recognizes the historical barriers. The inevitable and unfortunate inequities that have become the norm which we now have an opportunity to extract and to remove,” Mr. Charles Jr. stated.
Launched October 28, 2021, SAC is a multi-country economic growth initiative funded by the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and is being implemented in Jamaica, Guyana, Dominica, Saint Lucia, and Suriname.