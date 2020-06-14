Agriculture Ministry to Establish Food Marts

Story Highlights Minister without portfolio in the Ministry, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson made the disclosure at the handover of agricultural inputs to St. Catherine farmers at a forum held recently in Dunkeld, in the parish

Meanwhile, Mr. Hutchinson informed that the Government has allocated over $1 billion to the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), for productivity incentives.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries is establishing food marts at strategic locations across the island to enable consumers to have easier access to produce.

Mr. Hutchinson said food marts will be established in Westmoreland, St. James, St. Mary and Portland.

He noted that on June 26, persons in and around Lacovia, St. Elizabeth, will have the opportunity to purchase produce, through a similar venture to be held at the Lacovia Community Centre.

Mr. Hutchison said residents will be able to purchase produce at a “much more reasonable price,” than at the markets.

“It is one where the farmers can come in the area and sell their produce. We are also getting produce from other areas. We are cutting out the middleman with that, the farmer gets a better price, and the consumer gets a better price,” the Minister stated.

He said the programmes being implemented by RADA, will ensure that production is not only sustained, but drastically improved as “we welcome the re-opening of the tourism sector, and the return to normalcy within the economy.”