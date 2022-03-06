Agriculture Ministry Looking To Expand Mother Farm Concept

In its drive to boost domestic crop production, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will be seeking to expand the ‘Mother Farm’ concept across the island.

Speaking with journalists during a tour of Dencon Foods Jamaica Limited in Clarendon on March 5, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said the Government will be moving to implement this model islandwide.

“This Mother Farm concept is something that we have to extend across the country. The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will be committed to the success of this farm and others like this, because it is going to inure to the benefit of all of our small farmers,” he said.

The Mother Farm concept aims to assist farmers in sourcing ready markets to sell their produce. It will also facilitate access to modern agriculture technology.

Under this initiative, large companies can enter into partnerships with small and medium farmers, to provide them with an avenue to sell their crops.

Also, these larger companies are typically equipped with the technology, expertise, and investment capacity to provide extension services to work with smaller farmers in crop development.

“This Mother Farm concept is where we have to go. It is going to allow for us to have greater efficiency [and] to reduce waste,” he said.

Minister Charles Jr. explained that through expanded implementation of the model, the Ministry is looking to accomplish two outcomes: a satisfactory supply to meet local demand, particularly in light of the country’s expanding hotel industry; and positioning Jamaica to take advantage opportunities in international markets.

“We want, in 10 years, to have a number of these operations, so that our discussion then is more focused on how we are exporting to other countries around the world,” the Agriculture Minister added.

Minister Charles Jr. toured of the farm’s warehouse, which is outfitted with cold storage and drying rooms; workers’ dormitory; and plant plots.

The farm produces several of the Ministry’s priority crops, including Irish potato, onions, and carrots.

“We have been able to observe and do a tour of what I can only define as a first class operation, where you will see a modernised, mechanised agricultural operation which is moving Jamaica into the new era of farming,” he said.

The Minister also visited meat wholesaler, Nation’s Choice plant facilities, which is located in the parish.