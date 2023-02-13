Agriculture Ministry Examines Plan of Action Submitted by UC Rusal

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is examining a detailed plan of action document submitted by UC Rusal to improve its nutritional programme for various cattle herds at their farms in Manchester.
This was disclosed by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. during a media briefing held at the Ministry in Kingston, recently.
“The Ministry is examining this document to ensure that what is proposed is indeed enough to provide for the recuperation of the herds,” he said.
The plan followed an emergency visit by a team from the Ministry and the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA) to three farms operated by UC Rusal, where efforts began to alleviate the condition of the approximately 400 animals affected.
Minister Charles Jr. said the plan details remedies in the short, medium and long term, while a team from several agencies under the Ministry, will “closely monitor locations where livestock are kept, along with follow-up visits”.
The team comprises personnel from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Veterinary Services Division (VSD) and the Jamaica Dairy Development Board (JDDB).
“Thereafter, we will analyse the status of the herds and implement further steps as required to facilitate care as the need arises,” Minister Charles Jr. said.
United Company Rusal Alumina Jamaica Limited (UC Rusal) is the world’s largest aluminium producer. It has mining operations in Jamaica and also manages three dairy farms in Manchester. The company currently uses renewable electricity to produce 90 per cent of its aluminium.