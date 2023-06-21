Agri-Linkages Exchange Portal Generates $325M In Earnings Between January and May

The Agri-Linkages Exchange (ALEX) portal has generated earnings of $325 million for farmers during the first five months of 2023.
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made the disclosure as he closed the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 20).
ALEX, which is a joint initiative of the Ministry, through the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), is the first online platform of its kind in the country.
It brings hoteliers into direct contact with the farmers and, in turn, reduces leakages and helps Jamaica retain more of the economic benefits of tourism.
Mr. Bartlett noted that this significant accomplishment showcases the platform’s effectiveness in connecting farmers with potential buyers and creating prosperous opportunities.
“Furthermore, in the preceding year of 2022, the ALEX portal facilitated the sale of agricultural produce valued at $330 million. This achievement not only highlights the platform’s success but also underscores the positive impact it has had on the livelihoods of 1,733 farmers and 671 registered buyers,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Mr. Bartlett advised that the Agricultural Food Safety Manual has been developed and sensitisation sessions were conducted with more than 400 farmers.
He stated that through the Tourism Linkages Network, water shortages and drought periods were identified as barriers for community farmers supplying the tourism sector.
“To address this, we donated water tanks to farmers in St. Elizabeth, St. James, St. Ann, and Trelawny. In the first phase, 50 tanks were given to farmers in St. Elizabeth and 20 to farmers in St. James. In the second phase, 200 tanks were donated to farmers in St. Ann and Trelawny,” Mr. Bartlett told the House.
He added that the Ministry will “continue this initiative in 2023 to support small farmers, while spreading the tourism benefits to all”.