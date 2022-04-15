Africa And The Caribbean Can Strengthen Ties – Kagame

President of the Republic of Rwanda His Excellency Paul Kagame, is calling for Africa and the Caribbean to work closer together in a direct and sustained manner particularly through organisations such as the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the African Union.

“Africa and the Caribbean should work together to advance common positions in these bodies, where our interests align, as they often do. Climate change and global health are two urgent examples,” he said, adding that bilateral relations can also be strengthened.

The President was addressing at a joint sitting of the Houses of Parliament on Thursday (April 14), which was held as part of activities for his three-day State visit to Jamaica.

He further pointed out that the first Africa-CARICOM Summit last September was long overdue, and must be built upon, stressing that Africa and the Caribbean “could do a lot more,” to achieve common objectives.

“Whatever we have managed to do for ourselves as a people, we can always do more and better…We are not strangers to one another. In our diversity, we share common traits. Our peoples are resilient, creative, and – as our common history shows – also indestructible. This mutual recognition should have practical, tangible effects,” he said.

President Kagame noted for example, that in bolstering bilateral relations, there should be direct people-to-people exchanges, particularly for the youth and entrepreneurs.

In the meantime, said that of note, Jamaica and Rwanda are also members of important multilateral bodies, including the Commonwealth and the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS), noting that as the newest member of the Commonwealth, Rwanda is proud to host the next Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali in June this year.

“I…thank Jamaica for supporting Rwanda. We hope to see strong representation from the Commonwealth Caribbean. And you will be welcomed home,” he said.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness said Jamaica and Rwanda have been collaborating through the international bodies in which both countries share common membership.

“As we both have common interests in forging stronger regional relations, we have also been able to work in those spaces to build a stronger alliance especially between CARICOM and the African Union with which we have a special and natural bond,” he said,

President Kagame’s visit is intended to deepen bilateral relations between Jamaica and Rwanda. He has the distinction of being the first Rwandan head of State to visit Jamaica.

Jamaica and Rwanda established diplomatic relations in November 1998.