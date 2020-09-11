Advanced Patient Care Technician Certificate course to be offered

The Strategic Management and Training Consultants Ltd. (SMTC) Career Institute and the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre (MAWC) are to collaborate on the development and delivery of an advanced Patient Care Technician Certificate training course.

This was formalised today (September 10), with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by both entities.

The one-year training programme is designed to expand the traditional role of the nursing assistant, who will gain a broad foundation of technical knowledge in the health sciences, as well as occupation-specific patient care skills for the long-term and/or home-care setting.

The MOU was signed by Principal, SMTC Career Institute, Beverley Dinham Spencer; and Director, Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre, Professor Denise Eldemire-Shearer, during a ceremony at the ILDS International Employment Agency, Seymour Park in St. Andrew.

In her address, Ms. Dinham Spencer said the aim is to deliver quality programmes and highly trained individuals.

She pointed out that in caregiving, the theoretical and practical components are equally important.

Ms. Dinham Spencer noted that the SMTC Career Institute has also formed a partnership with the ILDS International Employment Agency to facilitate the placement of graduates in jobs in the allied healthcare fields, both locally and overseas.

“We are looking to deliver well trained students early in 2021, so that they will have an opportunity to place in various international organisations,” she said.

For her part, Professor Eldemire-Shearer said the programme will strengthen the abilities of individuals who provide care.

“It’s a programme that’s very well needed. Patient care, particularly of older persons, is becoming increasingly important. It is not only for older persons, as we have seen strokes, different disorders in younger people,” she said.

Professor Eldemire-Shearer said the programme, particularly with the prospects for overseas employment, “is going to be a tremendous opportunity, not just for the persons that will go but for the families back home that will benefit from having employment abroad”.

She shared that the training will not only be for the Canadian market but for the local market as well. “I think that it is the start not simply of training but of a whole programme of being able to offer long-term care to people at home,” she said.

The programme is slated to begin in October. All applicants for the 12-month blended course, which will include both theory and practicum, must be at least 18 years old and should have five CSEC/CXC/GCE passes, including English, mathematics and a science subject or a CAPE equivalent.

For additional information, persons may contact the Strategic Management and Training Consultants Ltd (SMTC) Career Institute at 876-978-2276.