Administrators Take Part in Virtual Workshops for Reopening of Schools

Story Highlights School administrators have taken part in virtual workshops in preparation for the reopening of schools on Monday, June 8.

Secondary Schools across the island will reopen their doors to students who will sit the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), beginning July 13.

In preparation for the limited reopening of these learning institutions, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information collaborated with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to empower the schools’ administrators with the necessary information and skills to prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) among the schools’ population. Approximately 3,000 school administrators, which include Board chairmen, principals, vice principals, education officers, and deans of discipline, participated in virtual workshops that were held between May 29 and June 2.

Guidance Counsellors, school nurses, teachers, coordinators, plant managers, bursars and Home Family Life Education teachers were also exposed to the training, covering all the Regions. Acting Chief Education Officer at the Education Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, said the schools’ personnel are ready to deal which this ‘new normal’, and the Ministry, in partnership with the Health Ministry, is making sure they are equipped with the knowledge and the know-how to get things ready.

Dr. Troupe pointed out that key to the resumption of schools is physical distancing; therefore, entire school campuses will be used to ensure that students and staff are safe.

To ensure that physical distancing is maintained, some of the measures that will be implemented include the reduction in class sizes, the modification of timetable and the engagement of some lower-class teachers to help out with the upper classes. The school plants have also been cleaned, and at the resumption of classes the staff will have the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) (gloves and masks), to treat with the students. Sanitisers, liquid soap and wash stations will also be available. Dr. Troupe is advising schools that where they may need additional support, they should send a request to the Ministry.

“The Ministry will be more than willing to grant the requests. We understand the difficulties that this new normal will present and the sacrifices that will be made, but the Ministry has a responsibility and is committed to making sure that everyone is safe. Maintaining safety is a priority for us,” she said.