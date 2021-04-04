Adjusted Visiting Hours for SERHA’s Hospitals

In keeping with the curfew hours issued under the Disaster Risk Management Act, the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) wishes to advise the public of the adjusted visiting hours on Saturdays, April 3 & 10, 2021 at hospitals in the Region. These are as follow:

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Princess Margaret Hospital, St. Thomas

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Bustamante Hospital for Children

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee Hospitals

National Chest Hospital

Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre

Hope Institute

Linstead Hospital

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Spanish Town Hospital

SERHA apologizes for any inconvenience caused and we crave the public’s understanding. We will resume to our regular visiting hours during the movement period.

Meanwhile, members of the public are reminded to keenly observe the infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19. These measures include wearing a mask at all times in public, maintaining a 6 ft physical distance from others and frequently washing hands with soap and water or using sanitizer.