Activities Ramped Up on Savage Pen Road in St. Andrew

Motorists who use Savage Pen Road, in St. Andrew, should expect delays on that roadway over the course of the next week. This as the activities have been ramped up and are now concentrated in the northern section of the thoroughfare which is narrow and does not allow for the passage of two vehicles. The roadway is the prospective alternative route to Gordon Town Road which has been impassable since November.

Communication Officer at the National Works Agency (NWA), Natalee Bloomfield says that while traffic has been allowed on the roadway during construction, base works are now being undertaken at a location that is very narrow and motorists should brace for some delays. Miss Bloomfield explains that over the course of the last week, some challenges were experienced by the heavy equipment that could not access the roadway. She says that to combat this issue additional equipment has been brought in to ensure steady progress of the the works.

Miss Bloomfield further explains that there are now three types of activities that are simultaneously being undertaken along Savage Pen Road. These are earthworks, which are almost completed; the constuction of structures to include drainage structures and retaining walls, as well as pavement works. The targeted date for substantial completion of the construction is January 18.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution while using the roadway and to obey the instructions of flagpersons and posted warning signs.

Contact:

Natalee Bloomfield

Communication Officer

Communication and Customer Services

Tel: 876-733-4180 / 554-8174