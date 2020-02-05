Activities For Restorative Justice Week 2020 Under Way

Story Highlights A peace walk, youth forum and islandwide sensitization sessions are among the features for Restorative Justice Week 2020, being observed from February 2 to 7 under the theme ‘Supporting Peace and Unity in Our Community’.

Restorative Justice Programme Coordinator, Andriene Lindsay, told JIS News that the activities, which began with a thanksgiving service on Sunday (February 2) at the Church of the Open Bible on Washington Boulevard in Kingston, aim to heighten awareness about the process.

“Restorative Justice is a process where all parties involved in an offence get the chance to sit down together and talk about what happened, and the victim gets the opportunity to speak about how they’ve been affected by the crime,” she explained.

Additionally, Ms. Lindsay said the offender is afforded the opportunity to hear how their actions have impacted the victim and the wider community.

“It’s more than an intervention; it’s about really understanding the impact of what has taken place,” she emphasised.

Islandwide sensitisation sessions commenced at all 17 Restorative Justice Centres. That exercise also featured a pop-up sensitisation session in August Town square, and community walk in North West St. James on February 4.

Ms. Lindsay said the community walk involved volunteers and Restorative Justice Facilitators journeying from Norwood to Flankers.

“The walk featured volunteers handing out leaflets and talking about Restorative Justice in an effort at raising awareness about what it is and how the service can be accessed by all Jamaicans,” she indicated

The Youth Forum/Public Education Day is being hosted at Pembroke Hall Primary School Auditorium in Kingston on Wednesday (February 5), which is expected to be attended by students from some 35 schools islandwide.

The week’s activities will culminate with the Restorative Justice Facilitator’s Graduation on February 6 and the celebration of the 11th annual Restorative Justice Conference to be held at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston.