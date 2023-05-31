Action Far Advanced to Rename Ocho Rios Fire Station

In memory of late firefighter, Larenzo Douse, the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development says it is far advanced in renaming the Ocho Rios fire station where the officer was stationed.
On November 30, 2022, the 25-year-old firefighter was killed after a motorist overtook a line of traffic along the Ocho Rios main road and crashed into the back of a fire truck parked at the side of the road.
Firefighter Douse, who was alone at the back of the truck, was killed by the impact.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, who first made the announcement of the renaming of the station at Mr. Douse’s funeral earlier this year, has updated that the St. Ann Municipal Corporation and the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) are working to have the renaming done “in short order”.
Making his presentation in the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 30, Mr. McKenzie said the new name for the building will be the Ocho Rios Fire Station Lorenzo Douse Memorial Building.
Mr. McKenzie noted that the last time a firefighter lost his life on the job was in 1996.
Describing the incident that claimed Mr. Douse’s life as “tragic”, the Minister also revealed that the firefighter is to be awarded a national honour posthumously.
“[This is] a young man whose father, his uncle, his sister are firefighters. They have contributed to the growth and development of Jamaica… . He died serving his country,” he said.