Access To Information Essential To Good Governance – Minister Morgan

The Government is committed to the reform of the Access to Information Act and the sharing of publicly held information, says Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan.
He said that updating the legislation is essential in ensuring effective governance by facilitating greater openness and transparency.
“We have agreed… to the open government approach… . We… believe in information, but the reality is that the Act does not, as it is, reflect the modern approach to access to information,” he said.
He noted that while “there are things that the Government cannot reveal in the instance, a majority of the information that is held by the Government is not secret information and it could assist the public to improve their lives”.
“We believe that the Access to Information Act is a core part of improving confidence in the Government, improving governance and also enhancing the perception that people have of our country and of the Government going forward,” he added.
Minister Morgan was speaking at the official launch of the Records Information Management (RIM) Month of activities at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on April 6.
The RIM Month is being organised by the Jamaica Archives and Records Department (JARD) under the theme ‘Transforming Information and Records Management – Bridging the Gap’.
Some of the activities include the publication of the RIMZINE magazine, webinars as well as virtual tours of JARD.
The Department, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, serves as the main repository for the perseveration of government records in paper, audiovisual and electronic formats, relating to the country’s history and heritage.
It collects archival materials relating to Jamaica produced by government ministries, agencies and departments and persons of national importance, as well as churches, charities and other organisations, to ensure that primary materials of cultural value to Jamaica are preserved.