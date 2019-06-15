AC Marriott Hotel to Elevate Kingston as Destination of Choice for Corporate Events

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says he anticipates that the new US$55 million AC Marriott Kingston Hotel will elevate the capital city and, by extension, Jamaica as the regional destination of choice for visitors and corporate events.

The facility, which is situated on Lady Musgrave Road and is slated to be formally opened on Monday (June 17), is a collaboration between the Sandals Resorts Group, and the Marriott International hotel chain.

Speaking with JIS News after touring the hotel on Friday (June 14), Mr. Holness noted that the establishment’s 220 rooms will go a far way in filling Kingston’s shortage of quality rooms, incorporating modern amenities and features that reflect the lifestyle of modern travellers.

The Prime Minister said he was also pleased with the banqueting and meeting facilities, which can accommodate over 600 persons, noting that “this is where the real demand is in Kingston”.

“We have always said it is our dream to make Kingston the centre of the Caribbean… the centre of culture, the centre of arts and lifestyle [and] entertainment; so you need facilities like these,” he added.

Mr. Holness also welcomed news that 219 of the 220 employees are Jamaican, citing this as a “big winner’ while adding that the overall project represents a “great investment” in infrastructural and human capital development.

Sandals Group Deputy Chairman, Adam Stewart, said the hotel’s construction forms part of the conglomerate’s vision of changing the dynamics of the hospitality industry in Kingston and the Caribbean, by providing modern world class facilities.

He advised that reservations have already been received for 20 per cent of the rooms, since the hotel opened for business on Thursday (June 13), while the venue has been booked for 40 conferences and events.

Mr. Stewart invited Jamaicans, and other persons, to come in for the experience which encapsulates the AC Marriott Kingston Hotel.