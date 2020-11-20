A Section of Washington Boulevard’s Westbound Carriageway to be Closed Sunday

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the motoring public that two of the westbound lanes on Washington Boulevard, St. Andrew will be taken out of service in the vicinity of the Rubis service station on Sunday, November 22 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The lane restrictions are to facilitate the continuation of repair works on the Rochester Gully Bridge.

Motorists heading towards Six Miles will only have use of one lane during the period and as such Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw is encouraging motorists, where possible, to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

He is also reminding motorists to obey all safety signs and instructions when using the corridor. The NWA started works to effect much-needed repairs to the deck of the Rochester Gully Bridge in the summer, which has resulted in improvements. However through monitoring, the Agency sees where additional works are required and are continuing with the necessary intervention.