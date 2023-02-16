$900M Programmed to Expand Law-Enforcement Stakeholders’ Cybersecurity Capabilities

The Government will be spending $900 million to further build out the security forces’ cybersecurity initiatives during fiscal year 2023/24.
The money will be used to continue the procurement of software and hardware to expand the security forces’ capabilities.
Details of the project are outlined in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, which were tabled in the House of Representatives on February 14 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.
The programme, which commenced in April 2018, aims to facilitate the security forces’ enhanced use of technology to ensure national security.
Achievements, to date, include the procurement of cameras and other hardware and software devices to support JamaicaEye, a public-private partnership designed to network closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras owned by the Ministry as well as accommodate feed from privately owned CCTV cameras.
The feeds will provide useful footage in relation to criminal activities and other emergencies and will be monitored by a team of security professionals.
The project, which is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security, was extended by 12 months, and is now scheduled to end in March 2024.