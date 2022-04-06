8,500 New Hotel Rooms Over Next Five Years

A total of 8,500 new hotel rooms are set to come on stream within the next five years.
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made the disclosure as he opened the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 5.
Mr. Bartlett said among the projects is the 2,000-room Princess Resort in Hanover, which will become Jamaica’s largest resort.
“We have 2,000 rooms coming with Hard Rock Resort development, and we have 1,000 rooms coming with Sandals and Beaches in St. Ann,” he added.
Plans are also under way for the Viva Wyndham Resort north of Negril with 1,000 rooms, the new RIU Hotel in Trelawny with approximately 700 rooms, a new Secrets Resort in Richmond, St. Ann, with around 700 rooms, and Bahia Principe has announced massive expansion plans by its owners, Grupo Piñero, out of Spain.
“This will be the largest wave of tourism development and expansion in the history of Jamaica. We are satisfied that notwithstanding the COVID disruptions, the investment climate in Jamaica remains strong and buoyant,” Mr. Bartlett said.