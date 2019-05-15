757 Net Billing Licences Issued to Jamaicans

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, says 757 net billing licences have been issued to Jamaicans since the pilot programme in May 2012.

Making her contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 14, the Minister noted that in the 13 weeks since she has been appointed in the new post, she has signed 26 net billing licences.

Net billing is a facility that allows people to sell the excess power generated from renewable sources in accordance with a net billing licence and a contract with the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS).

Mrs. Williams also informed that Electricity (Net Billing) Regulations, made pursuant to the Electricity Act, will be submitted for the consideration of Parliament during this financial year.

Meanwhile, the Minister noted that Jamaicans will soon be able to do electric power wheeling, which offers JPS customers the opportunity to provide electricity to JPS on terms where an equivalent amount of electricity may be used from the grid at one or more locations.

She noted that JPS customers wishing to participate in this facility will be required to apply for an Electric Power Wheeling Licence and an Electric Power Wheeling Contract.

“The Electricity (Electric Power Wheeling) Regulations are being developed to provide further guidance to the sector. We are expecting to receive a consultative paper from the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) to start the process. It is expected that this will give us some sense of the pricing environment for power wheeling,” Mrs. Williams said.