70,000 Students to Benefit From Breakfast Programme

Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, said that the Ministry is in the process of securing the additional funding for the initiative.

He was making his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral debate in the House of Representatives on July 31.

Meanwhile, Minister Samuda informed that Nutrition Products Limited’s (NPL) Westmoreland Plant will be re-opened.

“Following discussions with NPL, we were advised that the plant will provide juices for selected schools and serve as the hub for distributing local produce to schools for their lunch programme,” he told the House.

In addition, NPL is considering the provision of lunches consisting primarily of locally-grown produce and natural fruit juices for schools located within 15 minutes of the plant.