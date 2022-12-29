70 Persons Charged Under New Firearms Law

A total of 70 persons have been charged under the new Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act.
This was disclosed by Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in St. Andrew, on December 28, where States of Public Emergency were declared in several parishes islandwide by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.
Of the figure, 63 men and seven women were charged between November 1 and December 20.
The Commissioner pointed out that the majority of those charged fall in the 16 to 30 age group.
“I look forward to the impact that the new sentencing provisions will have,” he said.
The legislation establishes a dual regime, distinguishing between prohibited weapons or unregulated firearms and activities connected thereto, and firearms that are duly authorised or registered.
The Bill also outlines the objectives that speak to establishing a framework that prohibits firearms and ammunition that are illicitly traded and which regards possession of those prohibited firearms and ammunition as the foundation on which other heinous and violent crimes are committed.
Breaches of the new Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, 2022, which is now in effect, will result in penalties ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment.
States of Public Emergency (SOEs) are now in effect in St. Ann, Clarendon, St. Catherine, Kingston, St. Andrew, St. James, Westmoreland and Hanover, and are intended to curtail increased criminal activities and bolster public safety.