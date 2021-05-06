66 Properties Recommended For Divestment

As at the end of March 2021, a total of 69 applications for land were processed, with 66 recommended for approval for divestment.

The approval was undertaken in accordance with the Policy Framework and Procedures Manual for the Divestment of Government-owned Lands.

The total value for the properties approved for divestment during the period was $349,830,930.00.

This was stated by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 5.

He said support was provided to the programme of divestment of land by the Commissioner of Lands to facilitate equitable, broad-based land ownership and to promote economic growth and development.

Meanwhile, he informed that the Policy Framework and Procedures Manual for the Divestment of Government Owned Lands 2015 is being revised with stakeholders’ input.

He pointed out that the initial review of the document has been completed and additional input from stakeholders is now being undertaken.

“It is targeted to be finalised during the second quarter of the 2021/22 financial year,” the Minister said.