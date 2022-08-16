60 Recognised for Service to St. Ann Communities

The Moneague District of Seventh-day Adventist Churches has recognised 60 institutions and individuals who have contributed to the building of their communities through education, healthcare, employment and years of invaluable service.

At a function held on Sunday (August 14) at the Moneague Seventh-day Adventist Church in St. Ann, awards were presented to community builders from Irons Mountain, Walkerswood, Friendship, Lincoln District, Clapham, Clover Hill and Moneague.

The institutions recognised included the St. Ann’s Bay Hospital, Moneague Health Centre, Moneague College, Moneague Primary School, Ferncourt High School, Camperdown Primary and Infant School, Ocho Rios High School, and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Training Camp.

The event was held in celebration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence under the theme ‘Reigniting a nation for greatness, under God’.

Governor General, His Excellency, the Most Hon Sir Patrick Allen, who gave the keynote address at the function, was also acknowledged for his meritorious service to the Seventh-day Adventist Church and the development of Jamaica.

In his address, the Governor General commended the leadership of the religious institution for nobly celebrating those who have been selflessly working to build Moneague and surrounding communities, particularly since Independence.

“We thank you for your service to God and country,” he said.

He endorsed the theme for the event and called for the recognition of community builders to be replicated across the island.

“[You are] reigniting a community because the communities are building blocks of the nation. What is happening in Moneague and the greater Moneague area must be replicated across the nation for us to be reignited to our responsibilities,” he said.

The Governor General further challenged citizens to re-embrace a “duty of care” for others as well as the nation.

“In reflecting, we realise that the duty of care is slipping away from us more and more, something that we must get back to, and that is why we talk about reigniting a nation for greatness. We are challenged now at our 60th to get back to the old [traditions],” he added.

Principal of Moneague College, Howard Isaacs, in expressing gratitude on behalf of the awards recipients, described the recognition as an honour that has reignited many to continue to serve with excellence.