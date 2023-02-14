$6 Billion Earmarked for Phase-Two Modernisation of Bodles Research Station

Phase-two modernisation of the Bodles Research Station in St. Catherine will be done by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries at a cost of approximately J$6 billion.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the funds have been allocated for the works, which are slated to commence shortly and be implemented over six years.
He advised that the phase will include infrastructure development of several facilities.
These, the Minister informed, include a post-mortem facility, cattle-handling facility, feed-mixing facility, artificial insemination stud unit, animal performance testing building, upgrades to the abattoir, and modern piggery and small ruminant facilities.
He further indicated that infrastructure development is also programmed to build resilience.
Mr. Charles said just under $1 billion was spent to execute phase one of the project to modernise the research and development component.
He was speaking during a recent press briefing at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston.
Meanwhile, Mr. Charles said soil fertility mapping remains a critical component in the management of “our soil’s sustainability”.
This, he noted, “as we face the impacts of climate change, and the need emerges to maximise production and achieve the highest level of productivity possible”.
“This programme is being implemented at a cost of US$1 million or J$152 million, to give the Government and the country the tools to achieve these objectives. We expect building to be ongoing to position the sector to enhance productivity [and] develop soil profiles, to ensure we are planting crops appropriate for the soil types to facilitate the expansion of our farmers’ production and productivity,” Mr. Charles added.
The soil-fertility mapping project is being done in partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco over four years.
Among the features are developing fertiliser recommendations for crops and establishing fertiliser programmes, instituting a geo-reference soil fertility information system, and enhancing the technical capacity of farmers, extension officers and researchers in soil information and fertility monitoring and management.