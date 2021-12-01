56,300 Secondary Students In Face-To-Face Classes

Approximately 56,300 or 27 per cent of secondary-school students are benefiting from limited face-to-face learning, in preparation for external examinations.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, during the sitting of the House of Representatives, on November 30.

She also informed that secondary schools reaching 65 per cent or more of their student population being fully vaccinated are allowed to be back in face-to-face learning.

“The remote/online learning opportunities will continue to be available for those who have chosen not to be vaccinated. This includes the online/computer-aided learning, audiovisual learning and our learning kits,” Mrs. Williams stated.

The Minister reiterated that secondary schools must use the blended and or the rotational schedule given their capacity and enrolment, must be inspected and approved as COVID-19-compliant by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and must strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols in the daily operations.

Mrs. Williams informed that several high schools have reported that they have attained or almost attained their 65 per cent vaccination rate.

Some of these schools are Ardenne High, St. George’s College, York Castle High, Campion College, St. Andrew High School for Girls, Glenmuir High, Denbigh High, Knox College and Kingston College.

To date, 124,604 students aged 12 to 18 have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is 60 per cent of the targeted population of 206,635.

Of this number, 49,415 students are fully vaccinated, which represents approximately 24 per cent of the targeted population.

Currently, there are 206,635 students at the secondary level.