56 Active Cases Of COVID-19 Under Observation

Fifty-six active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) are currently under observation in Jamaica.

This update was given by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, during a virtual press conference at his Ministry’s offices in New Kingston, on Thursday (July 16).

“There are no critically ill or moderately ill patients at this particular time, and that is good because it means hospitalisations are not as serious as if we had critically ill patients,” Dr. Tufton said.

To date, 765 persons have been confirmed with COVID-19; 247 are imported cases, 238 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, 44 are local transmission cases not epidemiology linked and 236 cases are related to the workplace cluster in the parish of St. Catherine.

Fifty-six per cent are females, while 44 per cent are males ranging from two months to 87 years of age.

In terms of testing, 29,443 samples have been tested, with 28,618 negative and 60 results pending. In the last 24 hours, 484 new samples were tested.

There are 56 patients in isolation, and 17,776 persons are in home quarantine.