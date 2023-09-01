54 Per Cent Reduction in Backlog of Solid Waste Disposal Complaints

54 Per Cent Reduction in Backlog of Solid Waste Disposal ComplaintsBy: September 1, 2023 ,
The Full Story
There has been a 54 percent reduction in the backlog of solid waste disposal complaints since the Government’s acquisition of 50 garbage trucks, which were deployed across the island last year.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the announcement while addressing a Town Hall on Housing and Land at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James, on Thursday (August 31).
Mr. Holness informed that prior to the trucks being acquired, the backlog of complaints between March and November 2022 totalled 1,896.
“Since we got the trucks [in December 2022], about six months, or more, after, the backlog [of] complaints [has] gone down to 873. In other words, we have cut those complaints by 1,023, because more persons are benefitting from a better system,” he added.
Mr. Holness said the Government intends to further reduce the backlogs islandwide, and advised that 50 additional compactors are being procured “for the people who are still having problems with garbage collection.”
“What I’m saying to you my brothers and sisters [is] there is change happening before your very eyes. It is happening. This government has started the process of recovering Jamaica… recovering to make us stronger and recovering Jamaica better than it was before,” the Prime Minister underscored.
Thursday’s town hall was the second in a series being hosted by the Government to engage the public on a range of issues relating to policies, programmes and initiatives impacting their lives.
The meetings are aimed at providing opportunities for citizens to share ideas, pose questions and express their thoughts.