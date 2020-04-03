47 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

The National Influenza Centre has advised that of the five pending test results from yesterday (April 1), two samples have tested negative while three are positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases in Jamaica to 47.

The new cases are:

A couple from St Elizabeth with a travel history from New York, with the female, aged 79, and the male 73 years old.

A 32-year-old male from Portland, with no travel history. His mode of transmission is under investigation.

There are now 27 imported cases, 17 import-related and three are under investigation.

Jamaica has tested a total of 476 samples, including those tested for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections. Of the 476 samples, three results are pending, while 47 samples were positive, and 426 were negative.