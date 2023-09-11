47 Clinics Adopted, $200 Million in Support Pledged

The Golden Spring Health Centre in St. Andrew has become the 47th facility sponsored under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Adopt-A-Clinic Programme, as the initiative nears the midpoint of its adoption goal.

A total of 100 health centres across the island are being targeted for support under the programme, which was launched in 2017.

“We are at 47 and we are still going strong. There are a few others lined up and the programme has gathered momentum over time,” said Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

He was speaking at the official ceremony for the adoption of the Golden Spring Health Centre by the Watson Family RalRosa Foundation Friday (September 8).

The Foundation has pledged $3.5 million to the facility over three years.

The Adopt-A-Clinic Programme seeks to leverage the philanthropic support of the private sector and the diaspora in improving the primary health care system.

Approximately $200 million has been committed to date to address some of the basic needs of the health centres through the goodwill of corporate entities and individuals locally and overseas.

These include minor infrastructure upgrade/expansion, maintenance/repairs, acquisition of equipment and furniture.

“For us, the adoption is not just about the commitment to give cash or kind… the intention is not to build buildings from the proceeds of the adoption, but to address the small but important things for the day-to-day functioning of a facility like this,” Dr. Tufton noted.

“What an adoption relationship provides, which is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the adopter and the facility, is it creates a relationship where some of these (needs) can be addressed and they can be addressed quickly, and it is working,” he pointed out.

Director of the Watson Family RalRosa Foundation, Dr. Jacqueline Watson, noted that over 35,000 residents of Golden Spring and surrounding communities benefit from the services that are provided at the health centre.

“We are delighted to be able to support this worthy cause and to encourage others to join us,” she said.

The Foundation also supports the National Chest Hospital in St. Andrew, donating $3.5 million to the facility from a fundraising event held in June 2022 in Washington DC in the United States.