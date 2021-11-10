444 Additional Hotel Rooms Open In Trelawny

Destination Jamaica has been boosted with the opening of 444 new suites at Ocean Eden Bay in Trelawny.

Ocean Eden Bay is an addition to Ocean Coral Spring, owned and operated by the Spanish Hotel chain, H10 Hotels.

In an interview with JIS News following a tour of the newly opened facility on November 8, Director of Sales, Ocean Coral Springs and Ocean Eden Bay, Tanesha Clarke, said the facility is an adult-only all-inclusive hotel.

“This resort offers 444 junior suites, swim-up suites, master suites and rooftop suites. In addition to that, this resort has six restaurants, a senses dinner theatre, French restaurant, a steakhouse, as well as a main buffet, beach, restaurant and snack area,” said Ms. Clarke.

She informed that all the guests booked at Ocean Eden Bay have full access to Ocean Coral Spring, “which is our family-friendly hotel that has 513 rooms, a bowling alley, Convention Centre, lazy river, waterpark, a dive centre, and 10 restaurants in total”.

The resort also has in place various COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including temperature check upon entrance, sanitisation, and social distancing markers, among others.

Ms. Clarke indicated that the Ocean Eden Bay started accepting guests on November 1, 2021; however, the official opening ceremony will be held in December.

The ceremony is expected to include Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and other tourism officials.