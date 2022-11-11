40 Clinics Adopted for $175 Million

The Government’s Adopt-a-Clinic Programme has, so far, raised approximately $175 million to benefit 40 health centres islandwide.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure while addressing a ceremony for the adoption of the Dr. Kenneth Baugh Health Centre in Point Hill, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (November 9).

Dr. Tufton said the programme is growing and fostering important partnerships with Jamaicans in the island and across the Diaspora, to improve health care delivery.

He noted that the initiative is about improving primary health institutions, by allowing a set of resources to enter the facilities over a period of three years for repairs and maintenance.

“This [Dr. Kenneth Baugh Health Centre] adoption is the 40th facility… we want to get to 100. People are buying into [the initiative] and we are seeing persons coming forward to participate in these adoptions. It means that you commit to giving support and you are establishing relationships with the facility and the people who benefit,” Dr. Tufton said.

He noted that the Dr. Kenneth Baugh Health Centre is a fitting tribute to the late former Member of Parliament for St. Catherine West Central, who was known for providing free medical care to community members.

“Ken Baugh is symbolic of primary healthcare in many ways, and not only was he a good human being, but a really kind soul. He is someone who dedicated his life to service as a doctor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament,” Dr. Tufton said.

The health centre has been adopted by Jamaica’s Consulate General in Miami, United States, and will receive support from the institution’s Jamaica Hi-5 5K Run/Walk on November 19.

Dr. Tufton said Consul General, Oliver Mair, and his team, have done a “great job” and have been able to adopt five health centres across the island.

“We hope that others will look on and see this as an example to follow,” the Minister noted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mair said he is grateful for the participation of the many Diaspora members who continue to support the fundraising 5K Run/Walk, in a show of commitment to their homeland.

“All the funds that we raise are for this very important programme, the Adopt-A-Clinic. We all have to take care of our health and make exercise a priority,” the Consul General said.

The Dr. Kenneth Baugh Health Centre is a type two facility, which operates from Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, providing various services to over 250 persons monthly.

These include curative, mental and child health, antenatal and postnatal counselling, family planning, and immunisation.