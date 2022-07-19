4-H Clubs Youth in Fisheries Programme

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs has introduced a Youth in Fisheries Programme to attract more young persons and provide a supportive framework for the development of the fisheries sector.
Among the primary objectives of the programme are training, promotion of opportunities within the sector, and enterprise development.
Business and Entrepreneurship Development Manager, Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Villett Kelly-Bennett, told JIS News that programme participants will be introduced to best practices in fisheries business management (post-harvesting and processing), value- added opportunities, adaptable agriculture techniques and environmental issues, climate change management, agro-processing, as well as other industry-related activities.
“We expect, having increased their awareness and stimulating interest among our young persons, that we will move into providing them with advanced training in how to better manage their fisheries enterprises both from the technical and business perspective,” she said.
Programme participants will also be provided with critical inputs such as safety gear, global positioning systems (GPS), fishing guns, fish pots/materials, licensing, and certification to become a part of the formal system.
“Having exposed them to what is happening within the sector and providing them with training, then we will provide some young persons with inputs that they can use to either develop or strengthen their enterprises, and this includes targeting inland and marine activities,” Kelly-Bennett indicated.
The Youth in Fisheries Programme, which commenced in April this year, is an expansion of the Youth in Agriculture programme, which aims to engage youngsters up to age 35 in sustainable, climate-smart techniques as part of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries’ mandate to develop the next generation of actors within the industry and to safeguard food security.