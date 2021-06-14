350 Tertiary Students To Receive BGLC Education Grant

Three hundred and fifty students attending tertiary institutions across Jamaica will receive the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Tertiary Education Grant for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The grants are available to full-time undergraduates, 26 years and younger, who are enrolled at an accredited local tertiary institution and have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 2.75.

Speaking at a recent ‘Get the Facts’ interview on the JIS television programme, Jamaica Magazine, Manager for Corporate Affairs and Communication at the BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, said that each student will receive $50,000 to assist with tuition.

She said that applying for the grant is “a total online process” that requires interested persons to visit the BGLC website at www.bglc.gov.jm and click on the link to the application portal.

“The online application requires you to go through some eligibility checks before you get to the main form, just to make sure that you meet the eligibility criteria. Then, you have to upload supporting documents, enter your personal details and two references and submit your application along with your writing assignment,” she outlined.

For the writing assignment, applicants are required to write a letter, not exceeding 500 words, to a friend or family member who engages in gambling.

The letter should provide tips and information on how they can manage their gambling, so as not to develop an addiction or end up in financial problems. It is to also share warning signs that a gambling problem is being developed and where persons can go for help.

Ms. Lewis told JIS News that since the grant was launched in 2014, the BGLC has invested approximately $69 million to assist more than 1,200 students.

“The Tertiary Education Grant is our flagship corporate social responsibility programme. It helps us to contribute to ensuring that Jamaica has a cadre of trained and educated young people, which is an important foundation for national development,” she said.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Friday, July 16. For further assistance, persons can send a WhatsApp message to 876-224-2452, direct message via Instagram @bglcja, email to info@bglc.gov.jm or call at 876-630-1353.