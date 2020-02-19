$350 Million Allocated To MIDP

Story Highlights A sum of $350 million has been allotted under the Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP) for the continued improvement of the island’s road network.

The money has been provided in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Up to December 2019 under the project, approximately 416km of the 430km of prioritised roads targeted have been rehabilitated, rehabilitation or reconstruction of 13 of the 27 critical bridges targeted has been completed, and retaining walls have been constructed and protective works have been carried out.

For the upcoming fiscal year, a final project audit is to be conducted and completed.

The project, which is being jointly funded by the Government of Jamaica and China Exim Bank, is scheduled to end in March 2021.

In the meantime, the Government will be spending another $67 million in the upcoming fiscal year to complete rehabilitation of the Broadgate to Agualta Vale roadway in St. Mary.

This is being done under Phase II of the Road Rehabilitation Project.