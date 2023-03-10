34 Custodes Receive G-G’s Medal of Honour

Thirty-four current and former Custodes have been awarded the Governor- General’s Medal of Honour in recognition of their outstanding service to the office.

Gold, silver and bronze medals were presented based on length of time served, during a ceremony held on Tuesday (March 7) at King’s House.

Persons who have given nine years or more of service received the gold medal; five to eight years, silver; and one to four years, bronze.

In his address at the ceremony, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, thanked the Custodes for their contribution.

“As your Governor-General, I have had the pleasure of working alongside some of the most dedicated and hard-working individuals in this country… . Your unstinting service in representing me and the Government has been invaluable and I cannot thank you enough for your unwavering commitment to our shared vision,” he said.

“Your tireless efforts and support have truly made a difference in the lives of the people we serve,” he added.

Custos Rotulorum for St. Thomas, Marcia Bennett, who responded on behalf of the honourees, pledged her continued commitment to the office of the Governor-General.

“We are extremely thankful and will continue to serve to the best of our abilities, by faith and hope in God, who strengthens and sustains us. We are also thankful to past Governors-General Sir Howard Cook, Sir Kenneth Hall and you Sir Patrick Allen for the reward of this high honour for service given,” she said.

The 34 Custodes are among persons being recognised this year for consistent and outstanding contribution during the tenure of the current G-G, who was installed on February 26, 2009.

Presentations will be made to Privy Counsellors, former Aides-de-Camp, selected former National Coordinators of the Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence (GGPE), Members of the Advisory Board of the GGPE, Members of the King’s House Foundation and the Governor-General Jamaica Trust, selected members of the household staff, selected Close Protection Officers and other security officers, private and public-sector representatives, and other deserving individuals as the Governor-General sees fit.

The late Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, at her 60th (Diamond) Jubilee in 2012, gave permission for the medals to be struck for service to her through her de facto Heads of State, the Governors-General in the Caribbean Realm countries, namely Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The medals should have been awarded during the Queen’s 70th (Platinum) Jubilee in 2022; however, she transitioned before the presentation could be made on September 8 of that year.

A total of 100 medals were struck for Jamaica – 50 gold, 30 silver, and 20 bronze.