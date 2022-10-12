live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:00pm
PHOTOS: Edwin Allen High Gets New Classroom Block

Education
October 12, 2022
Education and Youth Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), applauds the cutting of ribbon to officially open a new classroom block at Edwin Allen High School in Clarendon on October 7. She is joined by Principal of the school, Jermaine Harris (third left); Education Officer Region 7, Ministry of Education and Youth, Errol Haughton (right); along with several students. The project was managed and implemented by the National Education Trust (NET) under the Ministry of Education and Youth’s Primary and Secondary Infrastructure Project (PSIP).
