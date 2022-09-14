KSAMC Observes Minute’s Silence for the Queen

Members of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) observed a minute’s silence on Tuesday (September 13) in memory of the United Kingdom’s (UK) late Monarch, Her Majesty, The Queen.
Buckingham Palace announced that The Queen demised peacefully at Balmoral Castle on September 8. She was 96 years old.
“We will start Council by observing a minute of silence as our show of respect and on the passing of Her Majesty. We are joining the rest of the Commonwealth in extending our condolence,” said
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams.
The Mayor was addressing the first meeting of the Corporation following the summer recess.
Her Majesty, The Queen, was born in Mayfair, London, on April 21, 1926.
She became Queen as well as Jamaica’s new Head of State, following the death of her father, King George VI in 1952.
The Queen’s 70-year reign made her the UK’s longest-serving Monarch.
The State Funeral for The Queen will take place on Monday, September 19.