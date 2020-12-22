302 Travellers from the UK now in State Quarantine

Some 302 passengers, who arrived on a flight from the UK this afternoon (December 21) are now in state quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours.

The passengers will be sampled and will have to await their COVID-19 test result. Travellers who are negative for COVID-19 will be released to complete their mandatory 14 day quarantine, while those who are positive will be isolated until recovered.

Family members of passengers with concerns may contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683). Again, family members must strictly adhere to the infection prevention and control measures when picking up their relatives, as well as during the mandatory quarantine period. The travellers can be picked up by their relatives after the minimum 48 hour quarantine.

Persons may still develop symptoms during the 14 day quarantine period and transmit the virus to others, therefore travellers must follow the check-in protocols and family members must observe the COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures.

Support for UK Residents and Cargo Flights

The Ministry of Health & Wellness will be working with the various airlines to support the repatriation of UK residents, who are in the island and wish to return to the UK. Cargo flights from the UK are also exempted from this current travel ban.

The Ministry has been further advised that the two other flights expected to arrive in country on Tuesday, December 22, have been cancelled.