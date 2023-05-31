30 Additional Brain Builder Centres to Be Established

The Government will be establishing 30 additional Brain Builder centres islandwide this year.
The Brain Builders Programme aims to reduce cognitive learning challenges among infants in Jamaica.
It is a framework for action in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, which starts from conception to age two.
Providing an update on the programme during Wednesday’s (May 31) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, said the Ministry will spearhead continued buildout of the centres.
She informed that 10 will be established in Kingston and St. Andrew; St. Catherine – 7; Clarendon – 4; St. Mary – 4; St. Ann – 2; St. James – 2; and Manchester – 1.
“The Brain Builder centre is the Government’s response to providing the equivalent of daycare for our children. We believe wholeheartedly that our children at that age – zero to three years old – should be in an environment in which they are given stimulation [and] have trained practitioners who understand how to play with kids [and] how to encourage them along,” the Minister said.