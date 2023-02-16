$3.1 Billion Allocated to Strengthen JDF’s Capability to Safeguard Borders

In the 2023/24 financial year, the capability of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) to monitor and safeguard the country’s borders will be further strengthened.
The Government has allocated $3.1 billion in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure to facilitate the procurement of radar, marine offshore patrol vessels, cameras, software, hardware, and other equipment.
This will be done under the Purchase and Overhaul of Ships/Coastal Surveillance project.
For the upcoming fiscal year, the money will go towards making contractual payments necessary for the procurement of coastal surveillance equipment required for securing Jamaica’s borders.
Up to December 2022, two marine patrol vessels were procured. The project, which is being financed from the Consolidated Fund, falls under the Ministry of National Security and is slated to end in May 2024.
The Estimates were tabled in the House of Representatives on February 14 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.
They will be considered by the Standing Finance Committee of the House, beginning March 1.