286 Bartenders Receive Assistance

In its continued response to the COVID-19 crisis, J Wray and Nephew Limited has provided 286 bartenders with care packages, through its ‘Shaken not Broken’ farmers’ market.

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) collaborated with the company on the initiative, by facilitating the redistribution of produce for this venture, which was held at, 234 Spanish Town Road on June 12.

The packages were presented to the bartenders who work with J Wray and Nephew Academy, Barcode Training Academy and other affiliates.

They were also provided with vouchers valued at $4,000, redeemable at MegaMart and Hi-Lo Food Store, hand sanitizers, masks and assorted spirits from the J Wray and Nephew brand.

Speaking with JIS News, State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green commended the company for supporting its workers and the local agriculture sector.

“We have been trying to encourage private sector partners to come on board so that when we purchase from the farmers, we have markets through which to move those produce,” he stated.

“We are really happy that J Wray and Nephew has come on board and has purchased that produce to redistribute to their bartenders. It is an excellent initiative,” he added.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for RADA, Peter Thompson told JIS News that the initiative is part of sustained efforts to provide diverse markets for farmers produce.

He explained that through the redistribution model, produce is being moved through several purveyors contracted by RADA, to purchase excess produce from farmers to be redistributed across various sectors.

“We have targeted the infirmaries, the prison system and we have been staging several farmers markets across the country and we have been having significant success. J Wray and Nephew contacted us and wanted to participate in the programme and the result is what we have here today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Director, Public Affairs and Sustainability and CEO of the J Wray and Nephew Foundation, Tanikie McCarthy-Allen said the initiative is a way for the company to give back to its workers.

She noted that the entertainment industry has been significantly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Most of our bartenders have been unemployed for three months. This is our attempt at giving back to them. We wanted to do something to address some of their concerns which is food,” she said

She also encouraged the bartenders to take advantage of the free online courses being offered through the J Wray and Nephew Academy.

“We are encouraging our bartenders during this time to do (our) free certification courses, upskill at this time and get ready for when things reopen,” she advised.

Chief Mixologist for J Wray and Nephew Bar Service, Dwayne Grant welcomed the initiative, noting that “it is good to know that they care about their bartenders.”

Employee of Barcode, Richard Coy who is otherwise employed, expressed pleasure at the support being provided by the company.

“It’s a great feeling to know that your company is still looking out for you even with everything that is happening with this pandemic,” he said.