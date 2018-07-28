2,500 to Benefit from JSIF Summer Camps

Attorney General and Member of Parliament for St. James West Central, Marlene Malahoo Forte (second right), and Managing Director, Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney (centre), sign contracts for JSIF’s 2018 summer camps, at the agency’s Oxford Road offices in St. Andrew on July 27. Others participating in the signing (from left) are Social Development Manager, JSIF, Mona Sue-Ho; Executive Director, Operation Friendship, Rev. Dr. Webster Edwards; and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Steve McGregor. The camps are being implemented by JSIF under its World Bank-funded Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP). + - Photo: YHOMO HUTCHINSON PHOTOS Attorney General and Member of Parliament for St. James West Central, Marlene Malahoo Forte (second right), and Managing Director, Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney (centre), sign contracts for JSIF’s 2018 summer camps, at the agency’s Oxford Road offices in St. Andrew on July 27. Others participating in the signing (from left) are Social Development Manager, JSIF, Mona Sue-Ho; Executive Director, Operation Friendship, Rev. Dr. Webster Edwards; and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Steve McGregor. The camps are being implemented by JSIF under its World Bank-funded Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP). Story Highlights A total of 2,500 children and young people from communities across the island are slated to benefit from a series of summer camps being staged by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) at a cost of $38.4 million.

The objectives are to provide a safe space for children during the summer period and to act as a preventative measure for unattached youth; improve literacy and numeracy and reduce learning loss by reinforcement of the curriculum during the summer months.

Of the total funding, $7.7 million will go towards camps in five police divisions and the two Zones of Special Operation (ZOSO) in Mount Salem, St. James and Denham Town, Kingston.



A total of 2,500 children and young people from communities across the island are slated to benefit from a series of summer camps being staged by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) at a cost of $38.4 million.

The 36 camps, which got under way on July 1 and will run until August 31, involve collaboration with the Ministry of National Security, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), community-based organisations (CBOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Areas of training include the performing arts and entertainment; film-making and photography; environmental management; sports, behaviour modification; science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), among others.

The objectives are to provide a safe space for children during the summer period and to act as a preventative measure for unattached youth; improve literacy and numeracy and reduce learning loss by reinforcement of the curriculum during the summer months.

The camps also aim to provide an avenue to broaden the experiences of children through exposure to new activities and environments; provide opportunity for positive behaviour change in the long-term; and build character, confidence and skills.

Some 360 persons will gain short-term employment under the initiative.

A release from the JSIF said the summer camps target children and youth aged six to 24 who live in the 18 communities that fall under its World Bank-funded Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP).

These are Hannah Town, Denham Town, Tivoli Gardens, Majesty Gardens, Wilton Gardens/Rema, Rose Town, Maxfield Park and Greenwich Town in Kingston and St. Andrew; Treadlight, York Town, and Canaan Heights in Clarendon; Steer Town in St. Ann; Ellerslie Gardens in St. Catherine; Retirement, Anchovy, Barrett Town, Granville in St. James; and Russia in Westmoreland will benefit from the undertaking.

Of the total funding, $7.7 million will go towards camps in five police divisions and the two Zones of Special Operation (ZOSO) in Mount Salem, St. James and Denham Town, Kingston.

The ICDP aims to promote public safety transformation through the provision of basic infrastructure and social services to 18 communities in the parishes of Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon, St. James, St. Ann and Westmoreland.

The project commenced in May 2014 and will continue until May 2020.