25 Schools Strategy Welcomed By Parents

The Ministry of National Security is conducting sensitisation sessions at schools across Jamaica to inform parents about the 25 Schools Strategy.

The project is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Education and Youth. It is aimed at providing assessment, recommendation, intervention and support for children who display maladaptive behaviour in the select schools. These behaviours can sometimes be violent and disruptive, indicating that the child may have underlying issues.

The session, which was collaboratively organised by the two ministries, was aimed at garnering parents’ consent to assess the psychosocial needs of their children. The behaviour modification intervention is expected to last for three years.

Case Management Officer at the Security Ministry, Simoriea Marks, said the session, which was recently held at the Dupont Primary School, was successful.

“All the parents could have identified where their child is in need of this particular intervention. One parent expressed her gratitude for her child being selected to be a part of this project because the school’s guidance counsellor had exhausted all efforts in assisting her child. She is aware that her child needs the assistance.” Ms. Marks said.

Monique Gottshalk is a parent whose child will be participating in the programme and is pleased with the support.

“Being that most of us are single parents, I live in a ghetto community, which gives a certain reflection on your child and not every child that comes from the ghetto leaves with a good experience. Some of them end up staying and becoming things that we don’t like. So for us, it’s given us a chance for our kids to meet new people and express themselves.” Ms. Gottshalk said.

Another parent, Ammoya Sundar, expressed her gratitude to the ministries for the programme. “I think it’s a good programme because I have been asking for external help for some time now. I don’t think the guidance counsellors are able to manage my child.

When I came here this morning and heard about the programme and the help that they’re offering to us, you know, I feel really good about it.” Ms Sundar said.

Ms. Marks said the programme will allow the Ministry to track the progression of each child in the initiative over the next three years. “The case officer travels with the child, so wherever the child goes, within the next three years, then that case officer goes with the child. So, if a child were to go to grade six and goes to a high school, for whatever reason is suspended or expelled from that school, whatever other school that child goes to, then the case officer will also go in with that child.” Ms. Marks said.

Ms. Marks who has been a case officer for 10 years, says this approach will redound to the benefit of the children. “What you might find is, where the child is placed might not be the best environment to support the child’s needs. As a result of that, the case officer may, based on our assessment, determine that this child would be a better fit in a different environment and might make the recommendation for the child to be transferred to another institution.” Ms. Marks concluded.

So far, sensitisation sessions have been held with parents in primary schools in Kingston and St. Andrew, and St. James.