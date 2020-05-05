238 Schools In Remote Areas To Be Provided With Internet Access

The Government has entered into an arrangement with ReadyTV to provide a solution for 238 schools in remote areas that are currently without Internet access.

Making the disclosure during a digital press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister on May 4, Minister with oversight for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, said 100 communities served by these schools will have access within another two weeks.

“The aim is to have these 238 schools served by ReadyTV, which has come forward and put together a very constructive plan that has now been put in place, and they are about the business of allowing those communities within that area [to have access],” he said.

ReadyTV is Jamaica’s first and only prepaid wireless broadcast cable TV company.

Mr. Samuda pointed out 31,000 children are unable to connect and participate in online lessons, as they lack Internet coverage.

“Whilst we have negotiated subsidised plans from Digicel and Flow for teachers and students, we know there is still much more to be done. We cannot continue to have a situation where approximately 30 per cent of our cohort live in areas where they have no Internet facility, and that poses a threat to them… and we are making every effort to ensure that we cover those areas thoroughly,” Mr. Samuda said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Samuda announced that the Government would be distributing tablets to students and teachers beginning this month.

He said that more than 5,510 tablets are available for distribution to teachers, while e-Learning Jamaica will provide 40,000 tablets to students to assist with virtual learning.

Mr. Samuda noted, as well, that the Ministry is procuring an additional 7,000 tablets for needy children.

The closure of public schools was among the early decisions taken by the Government as part of measures to contain and control the spread of the coronavirus (C0VID-19).