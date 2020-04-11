St. James Municipal Corporation Speeds up Water Trucking

Story Highlights Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, said that over 84 loads of the commodity have been delivered so far, through a $5 million allocation from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

The beneficiary communities are: Stonehenge, which is a part of the Catadupa division; Mars in Roehampton, which is part of the Cambridge division; Crochas Mountain in Roehampton; Flower Hill, which is in Salt Spring division; and Chatham and Somerton, which are in Somerton division.

The St. James Municipal Corporation has expedited the trucking of water to communities facing shortages.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, said that over 84 loads of the commodity have been delivered so far, through a $5 million allocation from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

He noted that consistent supply of water to residents, for proper hygiene and sanitation, has become even more crucial amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“One of the ways to fight this coronavirus is regular handwashing, general hygiene, cleaning, sanitising and most of these activities require water. I will encourage councillors to ensure that everyone, who is in need of this precious commodity, receives their fair share,” he said.

He was addressing the Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting held at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre on April 9.

Meanwhile, Mayor Davis informed that 1000-gallon tanks will be installed in six communities in the parish, through partnership with Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL).

The beneficiary communities are: Stonehenge, which is a part of the Catadupa division; Mars in Roehampton, which is part of the Cambridge division; Crochas Mountain in Roehampton; Flower Hill, which is in Salt Spring division; and Chatham and Somerton, which are in Somerton division.

“Each of these areas will be supplied with two 1000-gallon water tanks,” the Mayor informed.

He said that the tanks will be filled once per week by the Municipal Corporation and urged residents to use the water wisely.

“Trucking of water is a very expensive affair and so I would advise the citizens… Don’t use it to wash cars. It is not a community shower and so be careful of how you use this precious commodity,” Mayor Davis said.

He noted that additional tanks will be procured for other communities.